Critics who dismiss country's achievements are 'weeds of land': PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that those who fail to appreciate the country’s achievements are the “weeds of the land” and the people have to think what they would do with this section.

“The Father of the Nation used to say one thing, the land of the country is so much fertile that there are plenty of crops along with weeds. This is the reality, these weeds will remain, Bengalis have to think what they will do with these weeds,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing a discussion organised by Awami League at its central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue, marking Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day.

She said that all have to remain alert on one issue, whenever Bengalis achieved something or attain dignity or are advancing towards development and prosperity many conspiracies started brewing.

“There are some vested quarters among the Bengalis to whom these achievements are nothing to feel proud. They like to remain under the chains of subordination,” she said.