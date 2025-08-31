Rumeenn Farhana sends gifts following a ‘falling out’, Hasnat Abdullah reveals

“Now we are being tagged as anti-election. BNP is speaking about the election but we have been speaking about two more issues alongside the election. We are saying we need the election, we need the reforms and justice,” Hasnat said at the meeting.

Stressing that reform is fundamental, he asked, “Has it been resolved that the police cannot arbitrarily drag me out of my home without charge or trial? Has it been settled that they must inform my family before taking me away? The answer is no.”

He also criticised the prevailing political mindset, remarking, “We hear people declaring over microphones that ‘if the ‘sheaf of paddy’ symbol is absent, then we will print ballot papers’. I am not saying this represents the entire party, but it does reveal the psychological state of many within one.”