Rumeenn Farhana sends gifts following a ‘falling out’, Hasnat Abdullah reveals
Admitting to a recent falling out with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Rumeen Farhana, National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organiser (southern region) Hasnat Abdullah has said that the BNP leader sent gifts to them.
“She sent her people to enquire whether we were facing any difficulties. She has also sent us some gifts. This is a positive gesture, and we should certainly welcome it,” he stated.
He made the remarks while addressing as the chief guest a meeting at Chhatarpur School ground in Bijoynagar of Brahmanbaria, held under the banner “New Constitution in the Courtyard” on Saturday night.
The meeting was organised by the NCP’s Bijoynagar upazila committee as part of its campaign demanding a Constituent Assembly election, a new constitution, justice and reform.
Hasnat Abdullah argued that while the BNP is focused solely on elections, the NCP is speaking about elections alongside reform and justice.
“Now we are being tagged as anti-election. BNP is speaking about the election but we have been speaking about two more issues alongside the election. We are saying we need the election, we need the reforms and justice,” Hasnat said at the meeting.
Stressing that reform is fundamental, he asked, “Has it been resolved that the police cannot arbitrarily drag me out of my home without charge or trial? Has it been settled that they must inform my family before taking me away? The answer is no.”
He also criticised the prevailing political mindset, remarking, “We hear people declaring over microphones that ‘if the ‘sheaf of paddy’ symbol is absent, then we will print ballot papers’. I am not saying this represents the entire party, but it does reveal the psychological state of many within one.”
Referring to recent political violence, he added, “The attack on Nurul Haque Nur carries a message for us. Tarique Rahman was once forced into exile after signing an undertaking, having earlier been brutally assaulted. The same fate awaits us if we fail to change the rules. What happened to Nur, what happened to Khaleda Zia—those same outcomes await us unless we succeed in bringing reform. And for that reform, we must stand united.”
Other speakers at the meeting included NCP Joint Member Secretary SM Saif Mostafiz, Joint Chief Organiser (South) Mahmuda Alam, Md Ataullah, and Aminul Haque Chowdhury, chief coordinator of the Bijoynagar upazila committee.