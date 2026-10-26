Blocking burial while in opposition, what will they do if in power, asks Tasnim Jara

Physician and young politician Tasnim Jara has questioned the role of local leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in obstructing the burial of freedom fighter Manik Pashari in Pirojpur.

In reaction to the incident, she asked regarding Jamaat, “They are blocking someone from being buried on his own homestead while still in opposition. What will they do if all state power falls into their hands?”

Tasnim Jara made these remarks in a post shared on her verified Facebook page and personal account on Monday morning.

Earlier on Saturday, freedom fighter Manik Pashari (87) passed away. He had testified at the International Crimes Tribunal against former Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee in a 1971 crimes against humanity case.