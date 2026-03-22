Jamaat moves to keep election disputes alive to put pressure on BNP

In the post-election political landscape, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has adopted several strategies to keep the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government under pressure.

Leading an 11-party electoral alliance, the party has petitioned the election commission (EC) for a vote recount in 32 constituencies. Candidates from the alliance have also challenged results in court in at least 13 of these seats.

Jamaat has additionally raised questions over the roles of Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Khalilur Rahman, two former advisers to the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus. The party has also called for their questioning and legal accountability.

Jamaat aims to keep these issues in public debate and plans to maintain a vocal stance in parliament.