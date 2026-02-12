BNP candidate wins by a landslide in Tangail-7
BNP candidate Abul Kalam Azad Siddiqi has won by a huge margin in Tangail-7 (Mirzapur) constituency.
Voting in the 13th parliamentary election was held from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm on Thursday. Counting began in the afternoon. The counting of votes in all 126 centres of the constituency was completed at around 9:30 pm at night.
BNP candidate Abul Kalam Azad Siddiqui received 141,253 votes with the sheaf of paddy symbol. His nearest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Abdullah Talukdar, secured 71,040 votes with the scales symbol. Bangladesh Republican Party candidate Md Tofazzal Hossain received 1,492 votes with the elephant symbol.
Suraiya Yasmin, assistant returning officer of Tangail, confirmed the election results.