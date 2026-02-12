BNP candidate wins by a landslide in Tangail-7

BNP candidate Abul Kalam Azad Siddiqi has won by a huge margin in Tangail-7 (Mirzapur) constituency.

Voting in the 13th parliamentary election was held from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm on Thursday. Counting began in the afternoon. The counting of votes in all 126 centres of the constituency was completed at around 9:30 pm at night.