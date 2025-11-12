Election Commission to hold dialogue with 12 political parties on Thursday
The election commission (EC) will hold talks with 12 political parties on Thursday as part of its ongoing dialogue ahead of the 13th National Parliament elections.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin will chair the meetings, which will be attended by other election commissioners.
According to EC officials, the first session will take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, involving Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Bangladesh Congress, Bangladesh Muslim League, National People’s Party, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon and Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh.
The second session, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, will include Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BASAD), Bangladesh Revolutionary Workers Party, Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM).
EC secretariat’s director (public relations) and information officer Md Ruhul Amin Mallik confirmed the schedule.
In its invitation letter to the political parties, the EC said the dialogue aims to gather opinions and suggestions from political parties and other stakeholders—including academics, civil society representatives, journalists, election experts and women leaders—for holding the election.
Senior secretary to the EC secretariat Akhtar Ahmed said the discussions will focus on proposed amendments to the Representation of the People Order (RPO), code of conduct and overall cooperation for ensuring credible elections.
He added that the EC expects all registered political parties would join the dialogue.
The EC has already held meetings with media personalities, election experts, women leaders, academics and civil society members, whose recommendations have contributed to finalising the election code of conduct.