Election Commission to hold dialogue with 12 political parties on Thursday

The election commission (EC) will hold talks with 12 political parties on Thursday as part of its ongoing dialogue ahead of the 13th National Parliament elections.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin will chair the meetings, which will be attended by other election commissioners.

According to EC officials, the first session will take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, involving Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Bangladesh Congress, Bangladesh Muslim League, National People’s Party, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon and Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh.