45 years since Zia's assassination: The blood-stained dawn at Circuit House and an unfinished history

Ziaur Rahman’s death marked a major turning point in Bangladesh’s politics. He had been a sector commander during the Liberation War, an officer associated with the declaration of independence, later the Army Chief, President, and founder of the BNP. The party he founded had not yet fully transformed from a personality-centered and state-dependent structure into a fully institutional political organisation.

His death came as a major shock to the BNP. Although Justice Sattar maintained constitutional continuity, civilian political leadership weakened significantly. Within less than a year, in 1982, Army Chief Hussain Muhammad Ershad seized power in a coup.

In that sense, the assassination of Ziaur Rahman was not merely the killing of a head of state. It was a major test of Bangladesh’s civil-military relations, civilian authority, state security, and the fragility of party politics.

The assassination marked another bloody turn in the continuing instability of state power that had begun after 1975. It reflected tensions within the armed forces between loyalty and dissent, a crisis of political legitimacy, the conflict between swift justice and the search for truth, and a stark example of the breakdown of the state’s security apparatus.

Looking back after 45 years, certain facts are clear. At dawn on 30 May, President Ziaur Rahman was killed at the Chattogram Circuit House. Rebel soldiers attempted to establish control in Chattogram. In Dhaka, Justice Sattar assumed responsibility as acting head of state. Army Chief Hussain Muhammad Ershad announced efforts to suppress the rebellion. The uprising in Chattogram quickly collapsed. In military trials, 13 individuals were executed. Major General Manzoor was killed while in military custody after surrendering.

However, even larger questions remain unresolved. How far did the assassination plot extend? Was it a limited rebellion by a group of disgruntled officers in Chattogram, or part of a broader military-political calculation? What was Manzoor’s actual role? What might have been revealed if he had been brought before a court? How did the Circuit House security collapse so easily? Why was the judicial inquiry report never made public? Did the military trials uncover the truth, or were they primarily intended to quickly restore state stability through punishment?

Until these questions are answered, 30 May 1981, remains not just a past event. It continues to exist as an unfinished file in Bangladesh’s political history. On that bloodied dawn at the Chattogram Circuit House, a President was killed, but alongside that, uncomfortable questions about the relationship between the state, the military, and power came to the surface. Even 45 years later, that file has not been fully closed. Some pages of that history remain blank, where the final truth has not been written.

Sources: ''Dui Generaler Hotyakando: 1981-r Byartho Samorik Obhyutthan'' by Ziauddin M Chowdhury; ''Bangladesh: A Legacy of Blood'' by Anthony Mascarenhas; Prothom Alo reports and interviews (2024–2025); BBC Bangla reports; and research works on the Zia assassination case.

