Nahid’s petition hearing postponed, Quayum continues with election

The Appellate Division has deferred the hearing of a leave to appeal filed by Nahid Islam, convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP), challenging the candidacy of MA Quayum, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) nominated candidate for the Dhaka-11 constituency.

Nahid filed the petition alleging dual citizenship and concealment of information in Quayum’s affidavit.

On Tuesday, following a request for time from counsel, the Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury placed the matter as “not today”. As a result, the court may hear the leave to appeal after the election.

The 13th National Parliament Election and the referendum will take place on 12 February.