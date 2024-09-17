BNP rally begins at Naya Paltan
Thousands of leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have gathered in the Naya Paltan area of Dhaka as the party holds a rally to mark the International Day of Democracy.
The rally began at 2:30 pm, with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Jatiyatabadi Olama Dal convener Selim Reja
Activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations were going to the venue in groups. They were chanting various slogans and waving national and party flags.
Due to the rally, severe traffic congestion was seen in surrounding areas, including Kakrail, Malibagh, Shantinagar, Bijoynagar, Fakirapul, and Arambagh.
Tarique Rahman, the party's acting chairperson, is expected to address the rally virtually. Giant screens were set up at the main stage and the Nightingale intersection to broadcast his speech.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir presided over the rally, while standing committee members and other senior leaders were present.
The rally was initially scheduled for 15 September but was later deferred to 17 September due to unfavorable weather conditions.