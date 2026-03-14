Local govt elections
Awami League seeks path back to electoral politics
The Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, is thinking of gradually returning to electoral politics by taking part in local government elections.
Ahead of the upcoming local government elections, the Awami League while facing restrictions on its political activities is formulating new strategies.
Being out of the 13th national parliamentary election, the party is now exploring ways to participate in four tiers of local government elections—city corporations, upazila parishads, municipalities and union parishads.
Its aim is to gradually re-enter electoral politics through these local government polls.
This strategy was reveled from conversations with several central Awami League leaders at different levels, both those in hiding and those currently in the country.
Reliable sources within the party say that alongside local elections, another focus is elections within professional bodies. In particular, they want to create some space in bar association elections.
After the fall of the government on 5 August 2024, almost all the posts of elected representatives at various levels of the local government were left vacant. An elected government has now taken office, and local government elections will be held in stages.
Leaders of the Awami League see these elections as a political ‘entry point’, as personal influence, local issues and party backing often play significant roles in determining the results here.
This strategy was reveled from conversations with several central Awami League leaders at different levels, both those in hiding and those currently in the country.
According to multiple party sources, Awami League president Sheikh Hasina has spoken virtually with party leaders and activists after the 13th parliamentary election. In at least two such programmes, she urged leaders and activists who are in hiding to return to the country. At the same time, she advised them to start preparing for local elections.
Party leaders believe that to return to the next national parliamentary election, they must first engage in local polls. With that goal in mind, they plan to prioritise securing bail for imprisoned leaders and activists.
At the same time, there are plans to increase communication with the government and the international community to seek the withdrawal of the ban on the party’s activities.
Optimism over bar association elections
Awami League-backed panels remain active in elections of professional bodies, particularly in the bar association eletions. The results of several district bar association elections held last month have given the party some grounds for optimism.
Most recently, in the Cox’s Bazar District Bar Association election held on 28 February, the Awami League-backed panel won seven of the 17 posts. However, the presidency was won by a BNP-backed candidate and the general secretary position by a candidate supported by Jamaat-e-Islami.
Earlier, in the Brahmanbaria District Bar Association election held on 26 January, Awami League-backed candidates won 10 posts including the presidency.
In the Noakhali District Bar Association election held on 18 February, the Awami League-backed panel secured nine posts including the general secretary position. They also won eight posts in Lakshmipur and six in Chapainawabganj.
BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami also took part in these elections. In most cases, candidates backed by BNP or Jamaat secured the top posts such as president and general secretary.
There are 74 bar associations across the country. According to the Awami League’s own estimates, elections have been held in 14 bar associations since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. In these elections, lawyers aligned with the Awami League have achieved notable results in various posts.
In this context, the upcoming Supreme Court Bar Association election, scheduled for 13 and 14 May, is being considered with particular significance.
Although Awami League-aligned lawyers are not highly optimistic about winning the top positions in this prestigious organisation, they aim to secure good results in other posts.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, these leaders said introducing party symbols in local elections had been a mistake by the Awami League. It increased divisions at the grassroots level and ultimately harmed the party. They believe that other political parties, including the BNP, will avoid making the same mistake.
Focus on local elections
It was the Awami League government that introduced party symbols in local government elections. However, many Awami League leaders and activists now believe that local government elections should return to a non-partisan system.
According to several central leaders currently in hiding, non-partisan elections would make it easier for the Awami League to participate. If elections are held under party symbols, the ban on the party’s activities would make participation difficult. However, candidates would still be able to contest as independents.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, these leaders said introducing party symbols in local elections had been a mistake by the Awami League. It increased divisions at the grassroots level and ultimately harmed the party. They believe that other political parties, including the BNP, will avoid making the same mistake.
There are 12 city corporations across the country, all of which are currently being run by unelected administrators. The lowest tier of local government is the union parishad, with more than 4,500 across the country. There are about 500 upazilas and more than 300 municipalities.
At present, there are no elected representatives at any level of the local government, from city corporations to union parishads. This vacancy over the past one and a half years has caused difficulties for citizens seeking services at various levels.
Government sources say the administration plans to start local government elections with city corporation polls. Elections for municipalities, upazila parishads, zila parishads and union parishads will then be held in phases.
The Local Government Division has already sent an official letter to the Election Commission asking it to begin preparations for these elections.
Local government elections could certainly present an opportunity for the Awami League, whose activities are now banned. However, many well-known and influential local leaders of the party may avoid contesting due to fear of harassment.Writer and political analyst Mohiuddin Ahmad
Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Mashud said at an event at the Nirbachan Bhaban on 1 March that various local government elections would be held throughout the year starting after Eid.
However, they are waiting for the first session of parliament to determine whether the elections will be held with party symbols or on a non-partisan basis.
Awami League leaders believe elections within professional organisations are comparatively easier, as although party politics has some influence there, it is not as intense.
Local government elections, however, require organisational preparations and candidate selection at the grassroots level. They plan to begin these preparations after Eid-ul-Fitr.
Writer and political analyst Mohiuddin Ahmad said local government elections could certainly present an opportunity for the Awami League, whose activities are now banned.
Many well-known and influential local leaders of the party may avoid contesting due to fear of harassment. However, there are many locally popular individuals who did not get opportunities during their party’s rule and may now find a chance to contest, he said.
However, Mohiuddin Ahmad also told Prothom Alo that while it’s true that local government elections could allow the Awami League to re-enter electoral politics, it is difficult to say whether the party can make a national political comeback.
Much of its leadership remains in hiding, and there has been little sign of remorse among them for past actions. Therefore, he said, the party would need to do much more to return to national politics.