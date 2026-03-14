Awami League seeks path back to electoral politics

Ahead of the upcoming local government elections, the Awami League while facing restrictions on its political activities is formulating new strategies.

Being out of the 13th national parliamentary election, the party is now exploring ways to participate in four tiers of local government elections—city corporations, upazila parishads, municipalities and union parishads.

Its aim is to gradually re-enter electoral politics through these local government polls.

This strategy was reveled from conversations with several central Awami League leaders at different levels, both those in hiding and those currently in the country.

Reliable sources within the party say that alongside local elections, another focus is elections within professional bodies. In particular, they want to create some space in bar association elections.

After the fall of the government on 5 August 2024, almost all the posts of elected representatives at various levels of the local government were left vacant. An elected government has now taken office, and local government elections will be held in stages.

Leaders of the Awami League see these elections as a political ‘entry point’, as personal influence, local issues and party backing often play significant roles in determining the results here.