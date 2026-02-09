EC to be besieged if rule is not changed by evening: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has announced that the Election Commission (EC) will be besieged tomorrow if the decision to ban mobile phones at polling centres is not changed by this evening, Monday.

Nahid Islam made the announcement this afternoon at an election rally of Mamunul Haque, ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis and candidate of the 11-party electoral alliance in the Dhaka-13 constituency.

The rally was held at the Mohammadpur Central Eidgah ground in the capital, where Nahid Islam was present as a special guest. Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman attended the rally as the chief guest.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the Election Commission said voters would not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside polling centres during the 13th national parliamentary election and the referendum. The notice stated, “Mobile phones cannot be taken within the 400-yard radius of a polling centre.”