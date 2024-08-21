Politics

AB Party gets EC registration, eagle as electoral symbol

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The election commission (EC) has formally registered the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) as the country’s 45th political party.

The development came on the heels of a High Court directive that cleared the way for the party’s registration.  

Two days ago, a bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice  Kazi Zinat Hoque ordered the election commission to register the AB Party as a political organisation, hearing a writ petition. 

In response, the commission issued a notification confirming the registration on Wednesday, citing the High Court order.  

The party has been assigned registration number 050 and the election symbol "Eagle."

