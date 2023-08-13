Fall of government a matter of time only: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul said a disastrous time is going on in the country’s political arena. Awami League played a glorious role for independence and democracy in the past. But the incumbent government has deceived the people.

The senior BNP leader further stated that all the political parties in the country have reached a consensus; the people of the country have also awakened through BNP’s grand rally on 28 July. Conducting election under a non-party caretaker government dissolving this parliament is the demand of all the people now, he added.

He also remarked that it was not possible to hold a fair election under the AL government.