Fall of government a matter of time only: Mirza Fakhrul

The fall of the government of Awami League is a matter of time only, remarked opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday.
He was speaking as chief guest at a discussion titled ‘The resignation of the government and renovation of state’ organised by ‘Rashtra Sanskar Andolan’ at a city hotel in afternoon.
Mirza Fakhrul said a disastrous time is going on in the country’s political arena. Awami League played a glorious role for independence and democracy in the past. But the incumbent government has deceived the people.
The senior BNP leader further stated that all the political parties in the country have reached a consensus; the people of the country have also awakened through BNP’s grand rally on 28 July. Conducting election under a non-party caretaker government dissolving this parliament is the demand of all the people now, he added.
He also remarked that it was not possible to hold a fair election under the AL government.
Mirza Fakhrul said Awami League has completely destroyed the health and education sectors. Dengue situation has taken a grim turn but the government is busy in inaugurating mega projects ignoring this health emergency.
In his welcome speech, Rashtra Sanskar Andolan’s chief coordinator Hasnat Qaiyum highlighted the party’s political position and proposals. He demanded fundamental amendments regarding seven issues of the Constitution, Jatiya Sangsad, election system, law, justice and administration, fundamental rights and economy.
In his speech, Mirza Fakhrul also said the renovation of the state is essential. That is why BNP has put forth 31-points.
Jatiysa Samjtantrik Dal president ASM Abdur Rob, Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Gano Forum general secretary Subrata Chowdhury, Kalyan Party chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim Bir Protik, BNP joint secretary general Moazzem Hossain Alal, Biplobi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Haque, Gana Samhati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, Labour Party chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran, AB Party’s joint convener Tajul Islam also attende the programme.