BNP on the way to an absolute victory: Mahdi Amin
A certain political party used social media in an attempt to spread fear among voters on the eve of the election. There were incidents of a “festival of black money,” fraud, and the discovery of pre-stamped ballot papers in various places. Despite all this, BNP leaders believe the party is heading toward a landslide victory in the election.
Voting in the 13th National Parliament election began at 7:30am today, Thursday, and continued throughout the day. After polling ended at 4:30pm, Mahdi Amin, spokesperson of the BNP’s National Parliamentary Election Management Committee and adviser to the party chairperson, made these remarks at a press conference held at the committee’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka.
Mahdi Amin said this certain political party had used social media in such a way as to create a sense of fear among voters regarding the election. However, the reality is that the BNP’s victory is inevitable and absolute. The party firmly believes that no attempt to undermine it will succeed.
At this official BNP briefing following the conclusion of voting in the parliamentary election and referendum, Mahdi Amin thanked and conveyed his best wishes to the government, law enforcement agencies, and all those involved in the election process. On behalf of BNP, he also expressed condolences to the families of those who were injured in violence in various places during the election and those who lost their lives for various reasons.
Mahdi Amin called for the vote counting to be completed properly. Addressing BNP leaders, activists, and supporters, he said, “No one should leave the polling centres until the election results are ensured.”
Mahdi Amin, spokesperson of the National Parliamentary Election Management Committee, alleged that incidents of violence, rigging, and a festival of black money had taken place in various areas since last night. However, he said that those responsible for security had played a very important role, and that the people of the country had also resisted this conspiracy.
Mahdi Amin further alleged that a certain political party had, in many places, created fake observers to prevent voters from coming to polling centres. He said, “We had informed the Election Commission well in advance. The Election Commission has taken certain measures in some cases. However, had those measures been more sincere and comprehensive, such actions could have been prevented more effectively.”
Mahdi Amin alleged that pre-stamped ballot papers had been found in various parts of the country. In addition, there were allegations of fake voting in many places, including votes being cast in the names of deceased persons. BNP also received complaints that many people were unable to cast their own votes. Mahdi Amin said, “These incidents prove that, as in the fascist era, the corrupt practice of one person casting another’s vote has been re-established.”
Mahdi Amin said, “We firmly believe that there will be a tidal wave in favour of the sheaf of paddy, and BNP will win. The victory of democracy will be ensured.”
Among others present at the briefing were BNP Media Cell Convener Moudud Hossain Alamgir and member Shairul Kabir Khan.