BNP on the way to an absolute victory: Mahdi Amin

Mahdi Amin said this certain political party had used social media in such a way as to create a sense of fear among voters regarding the election. However, the reality is that the BNP’s victory is inevitable and absolute. The party firmly believes that no attempt to undermine it will succeed.

At this official BNP briefing following the conclusion of voting in the parliamentary election and referendum, Mahdi Amin thanked and conveyed his best wishes to the government, law enforcement agencies, and all those involved in the election process. On behalf of BNP, he also expressed condolences to the families of those who were injured in violence in various places during the election and those who lost their lives for various reasons.

Mahdi Amin called for the vote counting to be completed properly. Addressing BNP leaders, activists, and supporters, he said, “No one should leave the polling centres until the election results are ensured.”

Mahdi Amin, spokesperson of the National Parliamentary Election Management Committee, alleged that incidents of violence, rigging, and a festival of black money had taken place in various areas since last night. However, he said that those responsible for security had played a very important role, and that the people of the country had also resisted this conspiracy.