Banned Chhatra League brings processions at 3 points in Chattogram
Banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) brought out processions at three different areas in Chattogram city in a single day. Videos of the three processions were circulated on social media today, Friday.
These videos were shared from Facebook pages affiliated with the banned Chhatra League and the activity-banned Awami League.
Videos showed protest projections being held under the banners of Chattogram city Chhatra League and MES College Chhatra League in the GEC, Gate No. 2, and CRB areas of the port city.
According to Facebook pages, the rally in the GEC area took place in this morning, while the rallies in Lalkhan Bazar and CRB areas were held after Friday prayers.
The procession that started from the GEC area was seen moving towards Golpahar intersection. A few people participated in the rally under the banner of MES College Chhatra League. They chanted various slogans in support of the Awami League.
On the other hand, the procession that started from the CRB area moved towards the Tigerpass area of the city. There too, slogans were raised in support of Sheikh Hasina. Another rally was held in the Gate No. 2 area, where participants wore red caps.
When asked, Assistant Commissioner (Public Relations) of city police Aminur Rashid told Prothom Alo that, “We are investigating. The people involved will be identified from the videos and brought under the law.”