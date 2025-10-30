Jamaat, 7 others submit memorandum to EC, call for referendum by Nov

Eight political parties—including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan Bangladesh—have submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission (EC) with five demands, including holding a referendum by November to give legal recognition to the July Charter.

Jamaat’s Assistant Secretary General Maulana Abdul Halim told reporters, “The most discussed issue right now is the legal basis of the July National Charter. On behalf of our party, we have demanded that the Election Commission organise a referendum by November.”

Mentioning that some parties have proposed holding the national election and referendum on the same day, the Jamaat leader said, “The national election may be held in February, but the July Charter represents the spirit of the people’s uprising and the recognition of the bloodshed by students and the public. Therefore, the national election and the referendum should not be held on the same day.”