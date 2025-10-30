Jamaat, 7 others submit memorandum to EC, call for referendum by Nov
Eight political parties—including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan Bangladesh—have submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission (EC) with five demands, including holding a referendum by November to give legal recognition to the July Charter.
Jamaat’s Assistant Secretary General Maulana Abdul Halim told reporters, “The most discussed issue right now is the legal basis of the July National Charter. On behalf of our party, we have demanded that the Election Commission organise a referendum by November.”
Mentioning that some parties have proposed holding the national election and referendum on the same day, the Jamaat leader said, “The national election may be held in February, but the July Charter represents the spirit of the people’s uprising and the recognition of the bloodshed by students and the public. Therefore, the national election and the referendum should not be held on the same day.”
He further said that the parties also urged the Election Commission to ensure a level playing field and a fair national election in line with the amended Representation of the People Order (RPO).
“Some parties have proposed bringing the RPO to parliament, but we believe that the version already approved by the Advisory Council should remain unchanged,” he added.
At around 11:00am Thursday, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA), Nizam-e-Islam Party, Development Party, and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan marched from the Agargaon Metro Station to the EC office, where they held a brief rally.
Party leaders and activists said they would continue their movement to realise their five-point demand, which includes implementation of the July National Charter, holding free and fair elections under an interim government, and organising a referendum. They added that to restore public confidence in the government, it is now crucial to swiftly implement the proposals of the Consensus Commission.
Later, a Jamaat-e-Islami procession led by Assistant Secretary General Maulana Abdul Halim and Dhaka-13 constituency candidate Mobarak Hossain marched from Agargaon Metro Station to the EC building. Central and Dhaka city (north and south) leaders and activists of the party took part in the procession.