Election schedule date not yet set: EC secretary

Although preparations for holding the election are in full swing, the election commission (EC) has not yet decided when the schedule will be announced.

EC secretary Akhtar Ahmed disclosed this at a workshop for journalists at the Election Training Institute today, Saturday afternoon.

The interim government announced that the 13th parliamentary election will be held next February. Based on that, the EC had a plan to announce the schedule in the first half of December after making preparations.

chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin had said that the schedule might be announced in the second week of December.