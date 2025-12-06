Election schedule date not yet set: EC secretary
Although preparations for holding the election are in full swing, the election commission (EC) has not yet decided when the schedule will be announced.
EC secretary Akhtar Ahmed disclosed this at a workshop for journalists at the Election Training Institute today, Saturday afternoon.
The interim government announced that the 13th parliamentary election will be held next February. Based on that, the EC had a plan to announce the schedule in the first half of December after making preparations.
chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin had said that the schedule might be announced in the second week of December.
This time, a referendum will also be held along with the 13th parliamentary election. As part of the preparation for that election, the commission held a national meeting at the Election Building in Agargaon today, Saturday.
Senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed was also present at that meeting.
Akhtar Ahmed said, “We were in the meeting organised regarding election preparations from 11:30 am.”
Regarding the announcement of the election schedule, Akhtar Ahmed said, “The election commission has not been able to determine the date yet for the announcement of the schedule.”
However, he claimed that the EC is fully prepared to organise the election.
Making a request to refrain from spreading misinformation about the election, he said, “I request everyone, provide the correct information...intensive preparations for the election are certainly ongoing.”
Akhtar Ahmed spoke at the workshop titled "Introduction to the Representation of the People Order, 1972 (with latest amendment); Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008 (with latest amendment); and Election Officers (Special Provisions) Act, 1991" for journalists.
This training was organised by the UNDP and the Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED).
Prior to this, election commissioner (EC) Abdul Rahman-el Masud joined the journalists in a separate session of the workshop in the morning.
He discussed the topics "Constitution, Importance of National Parliamentary Election and Role of the Election Commission; Related Laws for Controlling Electoral Offences: Primary Understanding of CRPC, CPC, Evidence Act; and Settlement of Cases related to National Parliamentary Elections."