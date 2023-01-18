BNP’s ‘peaceful’ movement means arson attacks, vandalism: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister and awami league joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said BNP in its Chattogram programme revealed that it could not come out from their traditional acts of carrying out arson attacks and anarchy.

“In Dhaka, BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said they want to make peaceful movement. On the contrary, their ‘peaceful’ movement’s evidences are launching attacks on police, vandalism of vehicles and arson attacks,” he said.