Jamaat-e-Islami demands free and fair election: Taher

He highlighted that the July Uprising had raised hopes among citizens for a "new Bangladesh" with an election that truly reflects their will. Although the interim government had pledged to implement state reforms, Taher accused it of failing to purify and uphold the integrity of the institutions it currently controls, calling their promises "empty."

Addressing the government, he criticised months of meetings under the guise of reform, which have yet to yield any legal basis for the reforms, and urged authorities not to deceive the public. He called for collaboration, saying, "Give us the responsibility, sit with us, and do not try to fool the people."

Taher also reiterated the party's support for the proportional representation (PR) system, which a survey by Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan) shows is favored by 71 percent of the population.

"Democracy means respecting the majority's voice. Yet, one political party opposes it because PR elections would prevent vote theft and curb authoritarian exploitation," he said.