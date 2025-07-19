Jamaat men crowd at Shahbagh, watch programme on giant screens

Thousands of leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami have joined the party’s ‘national rally’ at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka. Since morning, processions from various parts of the capital have been marching to the rally venue.

The event began formally at 10:00 am with the recitation of the Holy Quran. A large number of party members are present at the venue. The first session included hamd, naat, and Islamic songs, while the main political speeches were scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm.