Jamaat men crowd at Shahbagh, watch programme on giant screens
Thousands of leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami have joined the party’s ‘national rally’ at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka. Since morning, processions from various parts of the capital have been marching to the rally venue.
The event began formally at 10:00 am with the recitation of the Holy Quran. A large number of party members are present at the venue. The first session included hamd, naat, and Islamic songs, while the main political speeches were scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm.
Failing to enter the rally ground, many leaders and activists took position at Shahbagh intersection, Ramna Park, and various streets of the Dhaka University area. They are watching the rally on large digital screens installed at Shahbagh and in the university area.
During a visit across the city from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Jamaat men were seen across the city, including Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Banglamotor, Shahbagh, Gulistan, and New Market areas. Some wore T-shirts with the Jamaat logo, some had white party bands tied to their heads, and others carried the party symbol – weighing scale.
Chanting slogans, they marched toward the rally venue. Alongside traffic police, Jamaat volunteers were seen controlling traffic at major intersections. Since the morning, public transport has been limited in the city due to the rally. Bus services in Shahbagh have been suspended, with only private cars, motorcycles, rickshaws, and ambulances being allowed to move.
Rakibul Islam, a volunteer from Jamaat’s Dhaka South unit, was managing traffic at Shahbagh. He told Prothom Alo, “There are two major hospitals in the Shahbagh area. We are ensuring that patients can travel smoothly. Ambulances are being given priority.”
The main stage of the national rally has been set up on the eastern side of Suhrawardy Udyan. Since Friday evening, party leaders and activists from different districts and upazilas have been gathering at the venue.
Abu Bakar Siddique, who came from Ashashuni upazila in Satkhira, said, “I reached Dhaka at 9:00 am. I could not enter Suhrawardy Udyan, so I sat down at Shahbagh and am watching the rally on the giant screen.”
Asadul Alam from Rajshahi said, “I managed to enter the rally venue in the morning, but could not see anything due to the crowd. So I came out and sat at Shahbagh in front of the screen.”