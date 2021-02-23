Day-long tense situation prevailed in Basurhat Monday

A tensed situation prevailed in Basurhat of Noakhali’s Compnaiganj upazila on Monday following the imposition of section 144.

The local administration imposed section 144 in Basurhat municipality on Sunday night as municipality mayor Abdul Quader Mirza and Awami League leader Mizanur Rahman alias Badal announced that they would hold meetings at the same time and venue in the area.

The section 144 was in force from 11pm on Sunday till 6pm on Monday.

Shops were closed. People’s appearance was thin. Punishment to Quader Mirza was demanded from two separate rallies held outside the municipal area.

Bashurhat municipality mayor Quader Mirza announced that he would hold a press conference in the party office but couldn’t do so due to strong stance of the administration.

However, he held a meeting in the evening to mourn the death of the journalist, who sustained bullet injuries during the Awami League infighting clashes on Friday.