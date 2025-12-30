Politics

Khaleda Zia’s death

Thousands gather outside hospital in tears as nation mourns

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Crowd of people in front of Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara, Dhaka on 30 December 2025Prothom Alo

From early Tuesday morning, the area around Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara, Dhaka, was unlike any ordinary day.

Following the news of the death of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, thousands of people began gathering in front of the hospital.

People broke into tears outside Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, following the death of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia on 30 December 2025
Tanvir Ahammed

Leaders, party workers, supporters and members of the general public together transformed the area into a space filled with grief, silence and deep emotion.

People gather outside the barricaded Evercare hospital in Dhaka on 30 December 2025, following the death of Bangladesh’s former prime minister Khaleda Zia. Khaleda Zia, who many believed would sweep elections next year to lead her country once again, died on 30 December aged 80, her party said.
AFP
People broke into tears at the death of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia in front of Evercare Hospital, Bashundhara, Dhaka on 30 December 2025
Prothom Alo
