Khaleda Zia’s death
Thousands gather outside hospital in tears as nation mourns
From early Tuesday morning, the area around Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara, Dhaka, was unlike any ordinary day.
Following the news of the death of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, thousands of people began gathering in front of the hospital.
Leaders, party workers, supporters and members of the general public together transformed the area into a space filled with grief, silence and deep emotion.