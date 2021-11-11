Decision was political, not bureaucratic: Energy secretary

Senior secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division has said that the decision to raise fuel price was absolutely a political, not a bureaucratic one, reports UNB.

“This was fully a political decision and it was not taken by bureaucrats”, he told a webinar titled, “Fuel Price Hike: Upcoming Impact”, organised by Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) on Thursday.

Defending the fuel price hike, he said there was no other option for Energy Division but to raise the price.

He, however, said there is no plan of raising the price of octane or petrol as the two items are produced locally.