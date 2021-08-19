Demonstration against DU professor Asif Nazrul, room locked

Claiming that a recent Facebook status of Dhaka University professor Asif Nazrul “seditious”, Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha on Wednesday afternoon demanded his speedy arrest and removal from his job.

The Mancha leaders and activists formed a human chain and demonstrated against the chairman of law department of the university in front of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus. Around 30 people took part in the event where they burnt an effigy of Asif Nazrul.

Bangladesh Chhatra League, a front body of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, filed a written complaint against the law professor with Shahbagh police station in the capital on Wednesday evening.