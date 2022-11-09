JaPa stumbled after two back-to-back incidents

The leaders and activists at different levels have been trying to assume whether there is anything behind the order, and what could be that if there is anything.
Dhaka’s first joint district judge Masudul Haque on 31 October temporarily imposed ban on JaPa chairman GM Quader from taking decisions on party affairs.
Since then GM Quader remains silent for one week. He is not participating in party activities. The situation won’t return to normalcy until revoking the court order.
GM Quader appealed to the court seeking cancellation of the order on Tuesday and the court has decided to hold a hearing on it on Thursday.
Such a bar of the court cannot be valid on the chairman of a political party for taking political decisions. There is no such precedence. We have appealed seeking revoke of the bar
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday, GM Quader’s lawyer Abdur Rashid said, “Defendant GM Quader is the chairman of Jatiya Party. The case was filed against him for harassing and defamation. As per legal proceedings, this case cannot run. For the sake of justice he has appealed seeking revoke of the court’s order on the chairman of Jatiya Party from taking decisions on the party. At the same time the appeal has sought cancellation of the case.”
On the other hand, joint district judge Masudul Haque on Tuesday served a show-cause notice to GM Quader in another case filed with the same court.
In this case too, GM Quader was asked to explain within 15 days why he will not be barred from taking decisions regarding the party.
Court sources said GM Quader has sought time to submit his objections in this case. The court will hold next hearing on the case on 2 January. Mashiur Rahman Ranga, who was removed from JaPa presidium member and other posts, filed the case on 23 October. GM Quader relieved him of the party posts on 14 September.
JaPa’s former leader Ziaul Haque filed the case in which the court issued the order barring GM Quader temporarily from taking any decision of JaPa. Ziaul Haque was relieved of the party on 17 September.
Both Ziaul Haque and Mashiur Rahman Ranga filed separate cases seeking the court’s decree announcing GM Quader’s post as chairman illegal.
They also sought their expulsion from the party and section 1.1 of the party’s constitution to be declared illegal.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, JaPa secretary general Md Mujibul Haque said, “Such a bar of the court cannot be valid on the chairman of a political party for taking political decisions. There is no such precedence. We have appealed seeking revoke of the bar. We hope the order will be cancelled on the next hearing day. Otherwise, we will go to the High Court.”
Meanwhile, Kazi Nafiz Mahfuz, another expelled leader (central committee member) on Monday appealed with Dhaka’s second assistant judge court seeking decree announcing GM Quader as chairman illegal. The court rejected the plea on Tuesday.
Parliamentary board’s decision remains hanging
A decision on JaPa parliamentary board’s proposal, sent to the office of JS Speaker on 1 September, to make GM Quader the leader of the opposition in the parliament instead of Raushan Ershad is still waiting. As a result, there is uneasiness in the party.
The top leaders of JaPa decided not to join parliament session until the decision is implemented. But the party joined parliament on the very next day, saying that they joined the session at the assurance of Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury. The session ended on 6 November.
Regarding this JaPa secretary general Md Mujibul Haque on Tuesday told Prothom Alo, “The Speaker said the decision will be finalised before the next parliamentary session.”