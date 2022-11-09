JaPa stumbled after two back-to-back incidents

The main opposition in the parliament, Jatiya Party (JaPa), has stumbled after two consecutive incidents that recently took place one after another.

One of them is a court’s temporary ban on JaPa chairman GM Quader from taking decisions related to the party.

Another is to keep pending the JaPa parliamentary board’s decision to make GM Quader as the leader of the opposition at the Speaker's office.

The JaPa leaders said the top leaders of the party have stunned a bit due to the two recent incidents.

Especially, the top leaders could not think the court would issue such a stern order on the chief of a political party from taking decisions about the party in a case.