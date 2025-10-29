This is a deception of people: Mirza Fakhrul on commission’s recommendations

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has asked why was the National Consensus Commission formed at all as the “notes of dissent” on the commission's recommendations for implementing the July Charter have been completely ignored.

This is a deception of the people—a deception against the political parties, he added.

He made these remarks on Wednesday at the launch of journalist and fiction writer Ehsan Mahmud’s book ‘Trial, Reform, Election: Bangladesh in Interim Government’s Era’ at the National Press Club’s Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Auditorium in Dhaka.

"Such a mass uprising and so many sacrifices of lives, we have not been able to channel that energy properly for the welfare of the nation. Unfortunately, the more time passes, the more divided we become. We must understand who is creating these divisions and why. In the media, especially on social media, we often see groups going all out to completely destroy their opponents," the BNP leader alleged.