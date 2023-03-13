Whom will we sit for dialogues with: PM

The prime minister made these remarks while answering queries of newsmen at a press conference on her recent Qatar trip at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday. The press conference started at 4:30pm.
In the press conference, when the associate special correspondent of Somoy Television Debashish Roy asked Sheikh Hasina "It is being anticipated that you will hold dialogues yet again with the political parties. Can you please give us an idea about the preparation of Awami-League (AL) centering the next elections?"
In reply to the question, Hasina said, "Whom will we sit for dialogues with? Yes, I sat for dialogues in the elections of 2018. What is the outcome? It was nothing but making the elections controversial. They (BNP) made the elections questionable, nominating 700 candidates in 300 seats in exchange for money. All withdrew their nominations later."