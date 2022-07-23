Tajuddin Ahmad remembered on his birthday

Bangladesh Awami League (AL), the ruling political party, remembered Tajuddin Ahmad, the country’s first prime minister and AL’s general secretary during the liberation war, on the latter’s 97th birthday on Saturday.

AL paid respects to the late leader through a post on the party’s verified Facebook page, which read, “23 July is the birthday of Bangladesh’s first prime minister, a close aide of Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League during the liberation war. We pay deep respects to Bangataj (Tajuddin of Bengal) on his birthday.”

A video was also shared from the AL”s Facebook page, which presented a short biography of Tajuddin Ahmad, including his life events and his political struggles and contributions.