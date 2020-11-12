Dhaka-18 by polls: Voters scarce, journos denied entry

Voting is underway in Dhaka-18 parliamentary constituency by-polls with voters few and far between.

Police and Awami League activists were seen outside IES School in Uttara Sector 5 which hosts three polling centers.

Polling officers said only 40 votes were cast as of 10:00am although voting started at 8:00am.

Saiful Islam, presiding officer of center No. 16 of the school, said voter turnout is very low since only around 20 ballots were cast in his polling center.

Awami League candidate Mohammad Habib Hasan cast his vote in the center at around 9:30am.