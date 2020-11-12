Dhaka-18 by polls: Voters scarce, journos denied entry

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
40 votes were cast at IES School in Uttara Sector 5 in Dhaka-18 by-polls on Thursday
Voting is underway in Dhaka-18 parliamentary constituency by-polls with voters few and far between.

Police and Awami League activists were seen outside IES School in Uttara Sector 5 which hosts three polling centers.

Polling officers said only 40 votes were cast as of 10:00am although voting started at 8:00am.

Saiful Islam, presiding officer of center No. 16 of the school, said voter turnout is very low since only around 20 ballots were cast in his polling center.

Awami League candidate Mohammad Habib Hasan cast his vote in the center at around 9:30am.

He said voters are turning up slowly and hoped the number of voters will rise.

In Turag Kishalay Academy School, journalists were denied entry by police.

On duty policemen said they have been ordered by high-ups not to allow entry of journalists.

The number of voters was also scant in the center designated to female voters.

Police and Awami League activists are barring journalists entry in Turag Sher-e-Bangla Model School’s male voting center too.

Polling officer said 20 voters were cast in the center as of 9:00am.

BNP candidate SM Jahangir Hossain said, “Awami League men with help of outsiders have captured the polling centers and forced BNP’s polling agents out.”

AL candidate Habib said he visited many centers but did not see any untoward situation.

He also termed the allegations of the BNP candidate as false

Voting will continue till 4:00pm.

Dhaka-18 fell vacant as AL’s lawmaker Sahara Khatun died on 9 July.

