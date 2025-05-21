BNP leader Ishraque demands resignation of advisers Asif and Mahfuj
BNP leader Ishraque Hossain has demanded the resignation of advisers Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud for restoring the neutrality of the interim government.
“Personally, I believe that Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain must resign immediately, and Mahfuj Alam, the Information Adviser, must also resign,” said Ishraque.
BNP leaders and activists along with members of affiliated organisations began protesting at the Matsya Bhaban and Kakrail intersections in Dhaka From Wednesday afternoon demanding that Ishraque Hossain be handed over the responsibilities of the Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation.
Ishraque made the remarks while speaking to journalists there in the evening.
“Today’s movement is in response to the discrimination done to me. According to the court’s verdict, I should have taken the oath and assumed office by now—but that hasn't happened. However, let me reiterate that today's movement is not about power or position. This struggle will determine whether we will get a national election this December—an election where people can vote freely, results are properly counted, and a government is formed based on the people's mandate,” he said.
Ishraque alleged that Asif Mahmud and Mahfuj Alam are obstructing his oath despite court order in his favour.
Saying that several individuals of newly formed political party (NCP) are still in the government, Ishraque said, "We had high hopes for this new party. However, two of its advisers are interfering in many affairs while remaining in the government.”
Ishraque said, “Now it's up to the government to take steps to correct this and restore its neutrality.”
The BNP leader added, “I have no personal acquaintance, enmity, or rivalry with these two advisers. My protest is solely for democracy and the voting rights of the people of Bangladesh. I wish them well—if they want to be members of a political party, let them resign and take on organisational responsibilities there.”
Ishraque declared that the protest would continue until the issue is resolved. He later joined BNP leaders and activists at the protest.