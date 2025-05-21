BNP leader Ishraque demands resignation of advisers Asif and Mahfuj

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain has demanded the resignation of advisers Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud for restoring the neutrality of the interim government.

“Personally, I believe that Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain must resign immediately, and Mahfuj Alam, the Information Adviser, must also resign,” said Ishraque.

BNP leaders and activists along with members of affiliated organisations began protesting at the Matsya Bhaban and Kakrail intersections in Dhaka From Wednesday afternoon demanding that Ishraque Hossain be handed over the responsibilities of the Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation.

Ishraque made the remarks while speaking to journalists there in the evening.