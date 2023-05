BNP will stage marches in all cities, except the capital, on 23 and 28 May. The party's senior joint secretary general, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, announced the schedule at a press conference on Thursday at its central office at Naya Paltan.

However, the 10-day rallies that began on Wednesday across the districts, including Dhaka city, will continue, protesting the price hikes and demanding the resignation of the government and elections under the neutral government.