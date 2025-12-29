We’ll work for coalition candidate, whoever he is: Nahid

The NCP is contesting the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election as part of an 11-party electoral alliance that includes Jamaat-e-Islami, based on seat-sharing arrangements among the coalition partners.

Although the NCP initially nominated candidates in 125 constituencies, the final number of seats in which it will field candidates will be lower.

Referring to this issue, a journalist asked how the party would manage the concerns of those who had initially received NCP nominations but may now be excluded.

In response, Nahid Islam said, “Leaders and activists of the NCP across the country, as well as those of our affiliated organisations, will work in favour of a ‘yes’ vote in the referendum, and regardless of who the coalition candidate is, we will all work together for that candidate. This is in the interest of the party. And, the political decision we have taken at this time is based on the opinion of the majority. Therefore, everyone will accept this decision in the interest of the party and the broader political interest of the present moment. Any personal sacrifices made will be duly recognised and evaluated by the party in due course.”

* More to follow …