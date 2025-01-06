Khaleda Zia to be admitted to London Clinic, says personal physician
Khaleda Zia is to be admitted to "London Clinic" in the UK for advanced medical treatment. She is to leave Dhaka for the UK tomorrow (Tuesday) night and will be admitted to the clinic when she reaches London the next day.
The BNP chairperson's personal physician and the party's standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain informed the media of the matter at a press briefing held today, Monday.
AZM Zahid said, all formalities will be cleared and madam will depart for London via Doha from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:00 tomorrow night by a special air ambulance of the Qatar Emir. When the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani learned about the illness of Bangladesh's former prime minister, he provided a special aircraft from the royal fleet.
Zahid Hossain said, the special air ambulance of the Amir of Qatar will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Madam will leave for London by this aircraft tomorrow night.
He further said, four physicians of Qatar and paramedics will be on the special flight. Six members of Khaleda Zia's medical board will travel by this flight from Dhaka. They are Professor Shahabuddin Talukdar, Professor FM Siddique, Professor Nuruddin Ahmed, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Professor AZM Zahid Hossain and Dr Mohammad Al Mamun.
Also on the flight will be Khaleda Zia's daughter-in-law Syeda Shamil Rahman (wife of her younger son), member of the chairperson's advisor council Enamul Huq Chowdhury, executive committee member Tabith Awal and Khaleda Zia's personal secretary ABM Abdus Sattar and a few other officials and employees.
The 79-year-old Khaleda Zia has long been suffering from liver cirrhosis, heart disease, kidney problems and other health conditions.
Prayers sought
Dr Zahid Hossain told the media, "We want to thank everyone through you for their prayers for Madam's health. People of various faith prayed for her and we express our gratitude and thanks to all. Madam thanks everyone, the party thanks everyone and our acting chairman Tarique Rahman thanks everyone."
Treatment at hospital in London
Dr Zahid said, "As we said, Madam has various physical ailments. Above all, her liver condition, that is, liver cirrhosis, called compensatory liver disease grade 2, is being treated with TIPS. There are certain technical aspects to TIPS, there is need for adjustment. After stenting in her heart, it needs to be checked if it is working well or if she needs re-stenting. We couldn't carry these things out."
Dr Zahid Hossain said, "There is need to address the other blocks she has, her chronic kidney disease needs to be checked. She faced certain post-Covid complications that need to be addressed. This is for a thorough overall checking which was done here. Our physicians, the Evercare Hospital staff are the best.... Madam, the acting chairman Tarique Rahman, the family have no dissatisfaction in this regard. Everyone is happy, we are happy also, the party is happy. She is being taken abroad for advanced medical treatment and thorough checking."
Professor Zahid said in reply to a question, "If they (London Clinic) says she needs further treatment which they don't have and needs to be taken to Johns Hopkins University Hospital, then that will be looked into."
When asked if she will go to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, he said, "If she is well on her way back... but that is up to Allah. If Allah so wills, definitely Madam will do perform Umrah, but that is not pre-decided."