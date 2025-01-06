Khaleda Zia to be admitted to London Clinic, says personal physician

Khaleda Zia is to be admitted to "London Clinic" in the UK for advanced medical treatment. She is to leave Dhaka for the UK tomorrow (Tuesday) night and will be admitted to the clinic when she reaches London the next day.

The BNP chairperson's personal physician and the party's standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain informed the media of the matter at a press briefing held today, Monday.

AZM Zahid said, all formalities will be cleared and madam will depart for London via Doha from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:00 tomorrow night by a special air ambulance of the Qatar Emir. When the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani learned about the illness of Bangladesh's former prime minister, he provided a special aircraft from the royal fleet.