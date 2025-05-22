NCP convener Nahid Islam meets chief adviser

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has met with the chief adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, amid widespread social media discussions suggesting Yunus may be planning to resign.

The meeting took place on Thursday evening at the chief adviser’s official residence, Jamuna, where they reportedly discussed various matters.

According to multiple NCP sources, Nahid Islam arrived at Jamuna around 7:00PM and held a private conversation with Professor Yunus, primarily focusing on Yunus’s position as chief adviser.

When contacted, Nahid Islam confirmed the meeting but declined to comment further.

Later in the evening, advisers Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain also met with the Chief Adviser