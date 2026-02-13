Rise of Jamaat due to Awami League repression: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has remarked that the rise of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami occurred as a result of repression by the Bangladesh Awami League against opposition parties over the past 15 years.

He made the comment while speaking with journalists at his residence in the Kalibari area of Thakurgaon on Friday morning.

Responding to a question from reporters about Jamaat’s rise, the BNP secretary general said that it was the outcome of prolonged authoritarian rule.

“This is a science, a part of political science,” he said. “Whenever democracy is suppressed and people’s voices are silenced, extremist forces begin to emerge, and that is what has happened in this country. Whatever rise Jamaat has seen today is because of the Awami League. Their repressive governance, preventing opposition parties from carrying out activities and from participating in elections, led to this situation.”