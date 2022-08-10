Alliance of seven isolated parties is of no importance: Hasan Mahmud

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the newly formed political alliance of seven isolated parties named 'Ganatantra Mancha' has no importance in polls and politics, BSS reports.

"A few persons, who have no relations to people and are abandoned in politics, formed an alliance named 'Ganatantra Mancha' to gain a ground. But it is of no importance in the polls and politics,” he said.

Hasan Mahmud made these remarks while answering a query over the alliance of seven parties at his official residence in the city's Minto Road.