Alliance of seven isolated parties is of no importance: Hasan Mahmud

He further said, "We saw that an alliance of seven-party named 'Ganatanthra Mancha' was formed yesterday (Monday). All the persons in the alliance are abandoned and unimportant in politics. They formed an alliance trying over different political parties and do not have any connection with the common people.”
The alliance included A S M Abdur Rab led JSD, Mahmudur Rahman Manna led Nagarik Oikkyo, Biplobi Workers Party, Zonayed Saki led Ganasanghati Andolan, Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque Nur led Ganaadhikar Parishad, Bhashani Anushari Parishad and Rastro Sangskar Andolan.
Earlier, the minister visited the families of Taslima Begum Renu, who was lynched cruelly over a rumour of child trafficking over the Padma Bridge, at Mohakhali.
He handed over financial assistance to the victim's family on behalf of Awami League.