Alliance of seven isolated parties is of no importance: Hasan Mahmud

Prothom Alo English Desk
Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud
Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the newly formed political alliance of seven isolated parties named 'Ganatantra Mancha' has no importance in polls and politics, BSS reports.

"A few persons, who have no relations to people and are abandoned in politics, formed an alliance named 'Ganatantra Mancha' to gain a ground. But it is of no importance in the polls and politics,” he said.

Hasan Mahmud made these remarks while answering a query over the alliance of seven parties at his official residence in the city's Minto Road.

He further said, "We saw that an alliance of seven-party named 'Ganatanthra Mancha' was formed yesterday (Monday). All the persons in the alliance are abandoned and unimportant in politics. They formed an alliance trying over different political parties and do not have any connection with the common people.”

The alliance included A S M Abdur Rab led JSD, Mahmudur Rahman Manna led Nagarik Oikkyo, Biplobi Workers Party, Zonayed Saki led Ganasanghati Andolan, Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque Nur led Ganaadhikar Parishad, Bhashani Anushari Parishad and Rastro Sangskar Andolan.

Earlier, the minister visited the families of Taslima Begum Renu, who was lynched cruelly over a rumour of child trafficking over the Padma Bridge, at Mohakhali.

He handed over financial assistance to the victim's family on behalf of Awami League.

