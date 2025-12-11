Dr. Shahabuddin Talukder gives update on Khaleda Zia’s health condition

Professor Dr Shahabuddin Talukder, head of the medical board formed for the treatment of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has provided an update on her current health condition.

The details were shared in a statement signed by him this Thursday evening. Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP’s media cell, sent the statement to the media.

In the statement titled “Latest Health Update on Former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia”, it was said, “Recent tests have revealed several complications in her condition. Due to increased breathing difficulties, reduced oxygen levels in her blood, and a rise in carbon dioxide levels, she was placed on high-flow nasal cannula and BiPAP support. However, as her condition did not improve, she was shifted to elective ventilator support to allow her lungs and other organs to rest.”