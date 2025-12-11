Dr. Shahabuddin Talukder gives update on Khaleda Zia’s health condition
Professor Dr Shahabuddin Talukder, head of the medical board formed for the treatment of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has provided an update on her current health condition.
The details were shared in a statement signed by him this Thursday evening. Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP’s media cell, sent the statement to the media.
In the statement titled “Latest Health Update on Former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia”, it was said, “Recent tests have revealed several complications in her condition. Due to increased breathing difficulties, reduced oxygen levels in her blood, and a rise in carbon dioxide levels, she was placed on high-flow nasal cannula and BiPAP support. However, as her condition did not improve, she was shifted to elective ventilator support to allow her lungs and other organs to rest.”
The statement added that on 27 November, Khaleda Zia was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis, for which intensive treatment is still ongoing. “Because of severe infections in her body (bacterial and fungal), she is being treated with advanced antibiotics and antifungal medications,” it said.
Her kidney function has completely stopped, leading to the initiation of dialysis. She continues to require regular dialysis. Additionally, due to gastrointestinal bleeding and DIC (disseminated intravascular coagulation), she is being given blood and various blood components through transfusion.
Despite all treatments, her fever has not subsided. Moreover, regular echocardiography detected abnormalities in her aortic valve. A TEE (transesophageal echo) was performed, which confirmed infective endocarditis. Treatment for the condition has begun immediately, following international medical guidelines and in consultation with both local and foreign specialists.
The former prime minister has long suffered from multiple complex and chronic health problems, including liver disease, kidney complications, heart conditions, hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, and recurrent infections. She has been receiving treatment for these issues for many years.
While she was at her residence, she developed breathing difficulties, coughing, fever, and physical weakness. As her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 23 November. Post-admission tests showed rapid deterioration of her lungs, heart, and kidneys, prompting doctors to move her from the cabin to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) for advanced treatment and intensive monitoring.
Physicians’ observations
Along with the medical updates, the statement also included the doctors’ observations, “The medical board—comprising local and foreign specialists—has been closely monitoring Begum Khaleda Zia’s condition every day and providing necessary treatment.”
The board urged everyone not to speculate or spread misinformation about her condition, and to place trust in the medical team.
Since her admission on 23 November, Khaleda Zia’s treatment has been overseen by this medical board under the leadership of Professor Shahabuddin Talukder.