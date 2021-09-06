Don’t make reckless remarks on BNP: Fakhrul to Zafrullah

Mirza Fakhrul said this while speaking with the newspersons at his residence in Thakurgaon. BNP secretary general further said Zafrullah has long been raising voice against “fascism”. “But he never thought that such comments (against BNP) can disrupt the anti-fascist movement.”
"I would like to request him (Zafrullah) not to make such remarks that confuse people. Tarique Rahman is organising our party. The whole party is united under his leadership,” he added.
Earlier at a programme at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital on 2 September, Zafrullah criticised BNP for what he said making Tarique the BNP acting chairman violating its constitution.
Protesting Zafrullah’s remark, Fakhrul further said Tarique was made the BNP acting chairman maintaining the party’s constitution.
“Tarique was the party's senior joint secretary general and then senior vice chairman. He has gradually come to this position. He’s been successfully organising the party from abroad,” said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He also slammed chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda for his subservient role in running the commission, saying he always becomes ready to fulfill the hopes and aspirations.