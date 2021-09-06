Don’t make reckless remarks on BNP: Fakhrul to Zafrullah

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday urged Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury to refrain from making unguarded and confusing remarks over their party and its leadership, reports UNB.

“He (Zafrullah) is a very revered and wise man. But as he has become older, he makes some reckless comments. His remarks on the process of appointing Tarique Rahman as the acting chairman of BNP is not logical,” he said.