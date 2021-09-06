Politics

Don’t make reckless remarks on BNP: Fakhrul to Zafrullah

Prothom Alo English Desk
Zafrullah Chowdhury and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Zafrullah Chowdhury and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir File photo

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday urged Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury to refrain from making unguarded and confusing remarks over their party and its leadership, reports UNB.

“He (Zafrullah) is a very revered and wise man. But as he has become older, he makes some reckless comments. His remarks on the process of appointing Tarique Rahman as the acting chairman of BNP is not logical,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mirza Fakhrul said this while speaking with the newspersons at his residence in Thakurgaon. BNP secretary general further said Zafrullah has long been raising voice against “fascism”. “But he never thought that such comments (against BNP) can disrupt the anti-fascist movement.”

"I would like to request him (Zafrullah) not to make such remarks that confuse people. Tarique Rahman is organising our party. The whole party is united under his leadership,” he added.

Advertisement

Earlier at a programme at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital on 2 September, Zafrullah criticised BNP for what he said making Tarique the BNP acting chairman violating its constitution.

Protesting Zafrullah’s remark, Fakhrul further said Tarique was made the BNP acting chairman maintaining the party’s constitution.

“Tarique was the party's senior joint secretary general and then senior vice chairman. He has gradually come to this position. He’s been successfully organising the party from abroad,” said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He also slammed chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda for his subservient role in running the commission, saying he always becomes ready to fulfill the hopes and aspirations.

Read more from Politics
Advertisement