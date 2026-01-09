EC decides to temporarily suspend elections in Pabna-1 and Pabna-2

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to temporarily suspend electoral activities in the Pabna-1 and Pabna-2 constituencies.

The EC said on Friday that the decision was taken due to complications over constituency boundaries in the 13th parliamentary election, following an order from the High Court.

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud told Prothom Alo, “In line with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court’s order, all electoral activities in Pabna-1 and Pabna-2 will remain suspended until further directives are issued by the court.”