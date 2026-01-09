EC decides to temporarily suspend elections in Pabna-1 and Pabna-2
The Election Commission (EC) has decided to temporarily suspend electoral activities in the Pabna-1 and Pabna-2 constituencies.
The EC said on Friday that the decision was taken due to complications over constituency boundaries in the 13th parliamentary election, following an order from the High Court.
Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud told Prothom Alo, “In line with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court’s order, all electoral activities in Pabna-1 and Pabna-2 will remain suspended until further directives are issued by the court.”
Last Monday, the Appellate Division stayed the portion of the Election Commission’s amended notification dated 24 December that restored the previous boundaries of the Pabna-1 and Pabna-2 parliamentary constituencies. The stay will remain in force until a leave to appeal is filed.
The order was passed by the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, following a hearing on petitions filed by the Election Commission (EC) and a candidate challenging a High Court verdict.
Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election, the Election Commission carried out a redistribution of constituencies and published the final gazette on 4 September last year.
Under that gazette, the entire Santhia upazila was designated as the Pabna-1 constituency, while Sujanagar and Bera upazilas together formed the Pabna-2 constituency.
Challenging the legality of these two constituency demarcations in the EC gazette, Zahidul Islam, a resident of Bera upazila, and Abu Saeed, a resident of Santhia upazila, filed writ petitions with the High Court.