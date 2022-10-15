‘AL men’ chops day labourer suspecting him going to BNP rally

Miscreants chopped a day labourer suspecting him going to attend the rally of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at Uthuri intersection in the upazila at around 11:00am.

Injured Mobarak Hossain, 33, is from Aluddia village in Barhatta upazila in Netrokona. He works as a day labourer at marriage ceremonies at community centres.