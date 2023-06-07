External forces won't put BNP in power: Prime minister

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said no external force will put BNP in power on a merry-go-round, but they would rather use the party against her government.

"They think someone, coming from somewhere else, will put them in power riding a merry-go-round. No one will do that. It will use (them), but won’t give them power," she said in an oblique reference to BNP’s excitement following the announcement of the new US visa policy for Bangladesh.

The premier was addressing a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Awami League (AL) at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city, marking the historic Six-Point Day. She said it is the Awami League that protected democracy and voting rights and ensured the continuation of democracy in the country.

Hasina, the president of ruling Awami League, presided over the discussion.