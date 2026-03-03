After 5 ministers and state ministers, chief whip also from Barishal division

Newly elected member of parliament from Barguna-2 (Patharghata–Bamna–Betagi) and vice-chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Nurul Islam Moni has been made chief whip of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).

Secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad secretariat, Kaniz Mowla confirmed the appointment citing the relevant gazette notification on Monday.

Earlier, two full ministers and three state ministers from Barishal division had already been included in the newly formed cabinet led by prime minister Tarique Rahman.