DU Senate expunges ‘Bangladesh Zindabad’ from teacher’s address

DU pro-vice chancellor professor Mohammad Samad in his remarks strongly protested the address of Obaidul Islam.
Senate chairman and DU vice-chancellor professor Akhtaruzzaman also protested and expunged that part of the address of professor Obaidul Islam, saying that “any word that is contradictory with the sense and value of Liberation War” shall not be uttered in such a place.
But Obaidul Islam defended himself saying that he has freedom of speech and it is not unethical to use the word ‘Zindabad’ as Bangladeshi law and constitution do not ban using this word.
He also asked the vice-chancellor of the university to show him if it is illegal to use the word ‘Zindabad’ and when it was banned?
“Zindabad is related to anti-liberation forces and Pakistanis used to use this word, (so) we shall avoid this word,” VC replied.
“Freedom of speech does not mean to say anything you want. Freedom of speech does not give you the right to use words that are contradictory to the values of our liberation,” he added.