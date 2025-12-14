Candidates busy in campaign, but Reza Kibria dominates discussion

In the chilly winter weather, electioneering has gained momentum in Habiganj’s four constituencies ahead of the 13th parliamentary election. Nominated candidates from BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and other parties are taking part daily in rallies, processions, courtyard meetings, and various campaign programs.

Since the election schedule was announced, campaigning has intensified further. Not only town areas, but even remote rural areas of the district are now covered with candidates’ banners, festoons, and posters.

However, standing out above all is Reza Kibria, the BNP-nominated candidate in Habiganj-1 constituency. He is the son of Shah AMS Kibria, former finance minister in the Awami League government from 1996 to 2001.

BNP has announced candidates in all four constituencies of the district, though there is internal dissatisfaction in the party regarding one seat. Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and Gono Odhikar Parishad have fielded candidates in all constituencies and began campaigning much earlier. The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced its candidate in one seat. Jatiya Party is virtually inactive, and the same is true for leftist parties. However, leaders of several Islamic parties are actively working at the grassroots level.

Among the district’s four parliamentary seats, the Awami League won all four in the 9th parliamentary election in 2008. In the 10th election in 2014, the Awami League won three seats and a Jatiya Party candidate won one as part of the alliance. In the 11th election in 2018, the Awami League again won all four seats. In the most recent 12th election in 2024, Awami League candidates won two seats, while independent candidates won the remaining two.