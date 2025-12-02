Tarique Rahman will return home soon: Salahuddin
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Monday said that the party's acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, will return to the country soon.
He made the remark while speaking to journalists after a meeting of the BNP's national standing committee, held at the party chairperson's office at Gulshan here on Monday night.
Responding to questions about the meeting's agenda, Salahuddin said it was a routine session.
"We discussed various matters including the country's political situation, strategies for the upcoming elections and our election campaign. The discussions were similar to those of our regular meetings," he added.
Regarding the latest health updates of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Salahuddin said that all relevant information is available with AZM Zahid Hossain, who will brief the media on the matter.