NCP as an alternative: How far has it come, has its centrist line survived?

The National Citizen Party (NCP), born out of the leadership of the July mass uprising, had sought to establish itself as an “alternative” and “centrist” political force. However, a mere one year and four months after its inception, the party now finds itself as a partner in the Jamaat-e-Islami-led opposition alliance.

Although its parliamentary presence has been secured, this very alliance has raised fresh questions regarding the NCP’s claims to distinctiveness and moderation.

The NCP holds a total of eight seats in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament). Among these, six are directly elected, while two are reserved seats for women.

Even the NCP leaders themselves do not deny that the party secured its place in parliament owing to its alliance with Jamaat. Nevertheless, questions have emerged within the political arena: has the party weakened its independent stance in exchange for this parliamentary presence? Will the NCP ultimately be able to rise as a distinct alternative outside the conventional parties, or will it end up overshadowed beneath the mantle of Jamaat?

The NCP made its grand debut through a glamorous ceremony held at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital on 28 February 2025. The frontline leaders of the July mass uprising were the initiators of the party.