Chhatra Dal lays siege to EC for second day over 3 issues

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal are laying siege to the Election Commission (EC) headquarters for a second consecutive day today, Monday, protesting over three issues, including allegations of bias in postal ballots. They say the programme will continue until their demands are met.

On Sunday, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists staged a sit-in in front of the EC headquarters in Agargaon area of Dhaka from 11:00 am until around 8:00 pm, as part of the same programme.

Before ending Sunday’s protest, Chhatra Dal central president Rakibul Islam had announced that the organisation would again lay siege to the EC headquarters today (Monday) over the same issues.