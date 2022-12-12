BNP lawmakers resign to obstruct country’s democracy: Information Minister

As per the rules, by-elections will be held there, he said, adding, however, the BNP will have no scope to speak in parliament.

The minister said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was elected as a member of parliament (MP), but he could not take oath due to the directive of their high command. BNP would have been benefited if an eloquent leader like him was in parliament, he added.

Replying to a query over BNP’s rally, Hasan said they gathered maximum 50,000 people in their rally though they said that about 1 million people will be gathered in the meeting. They chose the field of sacrificing animal market and its area is 50,000 square feet, he added.

Over the 10-point demand of BNP, the minister said BNP also claimed that they will give one-point demand after 10 December. However, the most demands are customary while some are new and they have been raising those for long, he added.