BNP lawmakers resign to obstruct country’s democracy: Information Minister

The minister said this to newspersons while exchanging views at his ministry’s meeting room at Secretariat in the capital.
Hasan also said BNP has seven lawmakers. The party had said that they will demand the resignation of the government and topple it on 10 December. But now, he said, they have announced their own resignation. “The declaration of resignation of BNP lawmakers proved that they want to obstruct the democratic system.”
He said BNP will suffer through the resignation while there will be no loss to the House or the government. There are 350 lawmakers in parliament and it doesn’t matter if seven lawmakers resign, said Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League.
As per the rules, by-elections will be held there, he said, adding, however, the BNP will have no scope to speak in parliament.
The minister said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was elected as a member of parliament (MP), but he could not take oath due to the directive of their high command. BNP would have been benefited if an eloquent leader like him was in parliament, he added.
Replying to a query over BNP’s rally, Hasan said they gathered maximum 50,000 people in their rally though they said that about 1 million people will be gathered in the meeting. They chose the field of sacrificing animal market and its area is 50,000 square feet, he added.
Over the 10-point demand of BNP, the minister said BNP also claimed that they will give one-point demand after 10 December. However, the most demands are customary while some are new and they have been raising those for long, he added.
Hasan said BNP could not avoid the path of terror and violence and there will be no good for the party unless it comes back from the path of anarchies. They called for mass procession on 24 December and it seems that there will be an evil plot as the national council of Awami League will be held on that day, he added.
Replying to another query over the comments of foreign states and envoys, the minister said, “It is inappropriate to take our own political dilemmas, ambivalence and competition to others. There is no pressure on us and we believe in the strength of people’s power. No foreign power put us in power and no foreign power can change the power in the country. The people are the owner of the country.”