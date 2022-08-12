BNP wants to turn Bangladesh into a failed state: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants to turn Bangladesh into a failed state in a planned way through their ill-politics, reports BSS.

"If the AL workers take to the streets, the BNP men will find no way to flee," he told a press conference at his official residence in the capital.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the city streets are not ancestral property of anyone rather the property of commoners.