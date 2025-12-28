Tarique Rahman at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office for the first time

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has taken his seat at the party chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, Dhaka. This is the first time he has ever visited the office.

The office was opened for BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia following the political changeover that took place in the aftermath of the ‘1/11’ events.

The vehicle carrying the BNP acting chairman entered the chairperson’s political office in Gulshan around 1:40 pm on Sunday. He had set out for the office from his residence on Gulshan Avenue.