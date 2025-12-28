Tarique Rahman at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office for the first time
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has taken his seat at the party chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, Dhaka. This is the first time he has ever visited the office.
The office was opened for BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia following the political changeover that took place in the aftermath of the ‘1/11’ events.
The vehicle carrying the BNP acting chairman entered the chairperson’s political office in Gulshan around 1:40 pm on Sunday. He had set out for the office from his residence on Gulshan Avenue.
BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and the BNP chairperson’s personal secretary, ABM Abdus Sattar, welcomed Tarique Rahman at the office with bouquets.
Also present on the occasion were other senior leaders of the party, including BNP media cell convener Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel; media cell members Shammi Akter, Atikur Rahman Rumon and Abu Sayeem; adviser to the acting chairman Mahdi Amin; and adviser to the BNP chairperson Ziauddin Haider, among others.
Tarique Rahman exchanged greetings with those present and entered the office building. He then proceeded to the room allocated to him on the first floor, where he took his seat and held discussions with members of the party’s standing committee.
A separate chamber has also been prepared for the acting chairman at the BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka. The chamber has been set up on the first floor, adjacent to the chairperson’s room.
Earlier, on 25 December, Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh from London after 17 years. On 11 September 2008, he travelled to London with his family on bail granted by the Supreme Court for advanced medical treatment.
But he was unable to return home due to restrictions imposed by the government. Accompanying him were his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and their daughter, Zaima Rahman.
Following his return, Tarique Rahman attended a mass reception organised by the BNP in Purbachal, Dhaka. He then paid tribute at the grave of the BNP’s founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, and also paid homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar.
He also visited the grave of the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and paid respects at the grave of martyred Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of the Inqilab Moncho.
After returning to the country, Tarique Rahman has also completed procedures related to his National Identity Card as part of the required civic formalities.